Saaho: Saaho is another mega-budget film of Indian cinema after the sequels of Baahubali, interestingly in both the films Prabhas had been taken in the lead role. The director SS Rajamouli gave him the first chance in his film Chhatrapati and then he cast him in Baahubali. Baahubali proved to be one of the biggest successful films of Indian cinema and Prabhas was appreciated for his commendable work in the film.
The actor spends 4 years of his career for the sequel of Baahubali and now he spent 2 years on Saaho. Prabhas share good relations with director SS Rajamouli but after his recent film, Rajamouli seemed upset from Prabhas and the makers of Saaho. The director introduced Prabhas to the Indian cinema and his film Baahubali made him a star. South Indian industry loved the director and now Prabhas is also a favorite star.
SS Rajmouli is known for his twitter reviews and predictions of the films, his words are valuable and considered as one of the finest predictions over a film. But the director had not done any review or prediction on Saaho. It seemed that the director had ignored the film or he is just upset from makers or Saaho and Prabhas.
People are pointing out the ignorance of SS Rajamouli on Saaho. The actual reason behind his ignorance is not the success or bad reviews of the film, the makers of Saaho arranged the special screening of the film for SS Rajamouli and then he suggested some changes, considering the length of the film and other important things. But the makers didn’t make the changes that might affect the director SS Rajamouli and it is the reason because of which the director is silent on the film Saaho.
View this post on Instagram
#Baahubali2: The conclusion was released 2 years ago, today. This day will be emotional to me, forever. I will always feel the gratitude for @ssrajamouli and the entire team. A big hug to all my fans for always being on my side. Thanks for supporting it and making it so big.
View this post on Instagram
Hi Darlings ! Shooting in Innsbruck and Tirol region of Austria, was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences I have ever had… @shraddhakapoor @vaibhavi.merchant #myinnsbruck #cineTirol #robinville #gaislachkogelbahn #topoftyrol #kühtai #nordkette #redbullhangar7 #FISA #locationaustria #uvcreationsoffical #saaho #saahoinaustria #saahointirol
View this post on Instagram
Darlings, here’s "The Psycho Saiyaan" teaser… Hope you all like it. Song Out on 8th!! (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam – Teaser Links in Stories) @shraddhakapoor @neilnitinmukesh @sujeethsign @tanishk_bagchi @dhvanibhanushali22 #BhushanKumar @uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official
With the film Saaho, Prabhas made his Bollywood debut and worked hard for its success. Although the film is not receiving good reviews and the massive budget film is not earning with the expected speed. The makers haven’t expected such a loss from the film. Even the makers of the film are facing legal obstacles, some productions are putting charge of plagiarism, some accusing of copying the stunts and others.