Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently much excited for their highly anticipated film Saaho. It is an action thriller which is produced at a budget of Rs 350 crore. After inciting the audience with the posters, teasers and the trailer, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film which will hit the theatres on August 30. The film is directed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series.

Recently, while giving an interview, the lead star Prabhas revealed that he never wanted to give 2 years to Saaho but since it is an action film and there was a lot of things to be planned and sequenced, it took longer. He also revealed that for one action scene the makers spent Rs 75 crore and bought world’s best directors like Kenny Bates and Peng Zhang to choreograph stunts.

Further, he said that many stunts in the film were real like the truck sliding one on the trailer. To organize all things, the makers also requested the 40 technicians who also worked in Game of Thrones, to plan and execute many stunts in the film.

Tale a look at the posters of Saaho–

Saaho is among the much-awaited films which is shot in Hindi and Telugu and is dubbed in Malayalam and Tamil. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Evelyn Sharma in supporting roles. Moreover, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared for a special appearance in a song titled Bad Boy opposite Prabhas.

