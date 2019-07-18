Saaho: Bahubali actor Prabhas's upcoming film Saaho has created a lot of buzz ahead of its release. The film, which is slated to release on August 15 this year, has done an action-packed-sequence in which Parbhas will fight with 100 international fighters in the climax scene.

As the releasing dates of Telugu film, Saaho is coming nearer. The fans are going crazy over the fighting scenes in the movie. The film, which stars Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, will be another super hit film for the Bahubali actor. Meanwhile, the film is also marking the debut of Shraddha Kapoor in the Telugu industry. The film has just created noise over the action-packed-scene in which Prabhas will fight with 100 international fighters. Reports said the makers of the film has spent 70 crore fo a scene. Reportedly, this is also the highest amount that has ever been spent on a single scene in Indian Cinema.

The latest development has created rounds on social media. A team of 100 fighters from across the globe was hired for a larger-than-life action sequence involving Prabhas and the fighters. The action-packed-sequence was choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed action director Peng Zhang.

Peng Zhang, who is famous for his choreographed action scenes in films including The Last Samurai, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Rush Hour 3 and others, will shatter the audience by fighting scenes performed by Prabhas.

directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an upcoming 2019 Indian action thriller film, stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film which is scheduled for release on August 15, 2019, has Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey among many others. The film may have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House which are also slated to release on August 15.

