Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently much excited for their highly anticipated film Saaho. As per the recent buzz, Prabhas is all set to feature along Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah in another track from the film. Read the entire details below–

Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood beauty queen Shraddha Kapoor are all set to create a buzz with their upcoming film Saaho. The action thriller film is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on August 30. The fans of both the stars are eagerly waiting for the film as the posters and the trailer have created a buzz around the film. Recently, the reports revealed that Telugu star Prabhas will shake a leg with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the next song from the film.

Moreover, rapper Badshah will also appear in the song. Reports suggest that the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar is also involved in the song in creative aspects and it is said that will be a peppy track.

Talking about the film, Saaho is a multilingual film that will release in fours languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Apart from the lead stars, the film will also feature Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

Earlier, Saaho was supposed to hit the silver screens on August 15 and was also supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House, but due to some additional work of VFX, the makers shifted the date to August 30. Moreover, Saaho will be the first collaboration of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas so it is predicted that the fresh couple will surely win hearts with their chemistry in their film.

Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor is also gearing up for her next film Street Dancer 3D. Helmed by Remo D’ Souza, the film is among the much-awaited films as it is the sequel of 2015 film ABCD 2. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will share the screens with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Currently, the team is shooting for the climax of the film in Mumbai.

