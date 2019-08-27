Saaho: After impressing the fans with Baahubali franchise, Prabhas is currently gearing up for his next project titled Saaho. Recently, while promoting his film, the actor revealed that he might appear in a dual-role in Sujeeth's film. Read the details here–

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to create a buzz with their first collaboration in the action-thriller film– Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is among the much-awaited films which will be released on August 30. Currently, both the lead stars are super busy promoting their films in various cities in the country. In the film, Prabhas will play the role of a cop who sets a mission to dig out details about a robbery in Mumbai, meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor also plays the role of a cop.

Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about his film Baahubali and revealed that Saaho was comparatively less stressful than Baahubali. He revealed that in Baahubali, he had to ride a horse and further perform an action sequence every day meanwhile, Saaho is more technical and requires less physical stress.

Moreover, there were also reports that one of the lead stars might appear in dual roles. Recently, Prabhas opened up about the same subject and revealed that Shraddha will not appear in a dual role. He added saying that fans have to watch the film in order to see whether he will appear in a dual role or not.

Saaho is said to be among the highly anticipated films which is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vennela Kishore and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. Overall, it will be a big benefit for the makers if Prabhas appears in a dual role.

