Saaho: The much-awaited film Saaho featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas has finally released and is garnering praises from all corners of the world. Recently, while giving an interview, the lead star Prabhas revealed that he wants to work with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas is currently excited for his Hindi debut Saaho, which has released today and is garnering mixed responses from the fans. The action-thriller is helmed by Sujeeth, who has worked really hard and has been dreaming about the project from the last two years. Moreover, Prabhas is back on-screens after two years since Baahubali and fans are really excited to watch the film.

In Saaho, Prabhas has shared the screens with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who will do her South cinema debut with the film. Recently, while giving an interview, Prabhas opened up about his favorite actors of Bollywood and revealed that he is very keen to work with stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

For Saaho, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have worked really hard as they have together performed stunts in real. Produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore, one of the important stunts in the film cost Rs 75 crore to the makers. Saaho was among the much-awaited films shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the trailer of Saaho here–

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles. Reports reveal that Shraddha Kapoor took classes for learning Telugu and practiced her dialogues in front of the director.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in rom-com drama film Chhichhore with costars Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the story of seven friends from their college days to middle age. The film will hit the silver screens on September 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App