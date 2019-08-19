Saaho pre-release event: Shraddha Kapoor's entrancing looks were the centre of attraction in the event and the Saaho actress kept smiling throughout the event which added more soul in her look, read the article further to know the details of the look

Saaho is an action-packed film and it is having many weapons, vehicles and gadgets designed and made especially for the film and it was all exhibited in the pre-release event of the film and this grabbed the attention of many people and created a buzz which resulted to huge participation of the public in the event.

Shraddha Kapoor grabbed a lot of attention as she was looking delightful in a floral dress which was designed by Rahul Mishra, famous for his floral designs. Shraddha’s look was styled by Tanya Ghavri, Makeup was done by Shraddha Naik and Hair were managed by Nikita Menon. Saaho actress was carrying a smile on her face which enhanced her floral looks, she wore a dazzling hair clip which looked adorable with her dress and was the only accessory she carried with the look. Her make up was soft and pretty with a pink lip shade she added a little spark in her look.

Here is the look:

Saaho is the awaited film of South starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas. It is an action thriller film which is already exciting the viewers by the action glimpses from the film. It is a multi-lingual film which is shot in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. While addressing media Prabhas said that film is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore and one of the many action sequences in the film costs Rs 80 crore which is really noticeable.

Prabhas is playing the role of a double agent and shraddha is characterizing crime branch officer in the movie. Jackie Shroff, Niel Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay are also playing vital roles in the film. Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa are the music composers in the film.

