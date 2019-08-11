Saaho. After hitting the right chord of the audience with the trailer of the much-awaited film Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas were recently spotted at a promotional event in Mumbai. Dressed in casual attires, both Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas looked ravishing. Take a look at the pictures–

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently all set for the highly anticipated film Saaho. The trailer of the film unveiled some hours back and it has created a buzz on social media. Though, the film has not yet released it is expected that the action drama will keep the audience hooked till the end. The film is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore and as per reports one of the stunts cost Rs 70 crore. After conquering the heart of the fans with the trailer, it seems that the lead actors have already begun with their five-city tour to promote the film and have started with Mumbai.

After the trailer launch, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas stepped out in the city to promote the much-awaited film. For the promotional event, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a white polka dot dress with front slit, meanwhile, Prabhas carried a casual look and was spotted wearing a grey kurta and black trousers.

Recently, in an interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her costar Prabhas and revealed that Prabhas is among the loveliest and nicest people, she has ever met. She revealed that though Saaho marked her south debut, she never felt like that as her producers never made her feel like that. She always felt like home with UV Creations.

Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-series. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Supreeth, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in supporting roles and will hit the silver screens on August 30. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on August 15 with Mission Mangal and Batla House but later the release date got delayed.

