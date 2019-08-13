Saaho: PV Sindhu wished luck to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ahead of its release on August 30. In a Twitter post, she said that she is super pumped to watch the film.

Saaho: The much-awaited film starring Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor, Saaho, is all set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. A few days back, the makers dropped the trailer of the film on several social media platforms, which sent almost every Prabhas fan into a frenzy. The fans have already declared the film a blockbuster. Among millions of fans who expressed their desire to watch the first-day-first-show, one of them was PV Sindhu. Recently, the ace shuttler tweeted that she could not wait to watch the Prabhas-starrer.

She said that she recently watched the trailer and was super pumped to see the film. She further extended her best wishes to the entire cast and crew of the entire film. Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series, the film has been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Just saw #sahoo trailer and what a smash it is! Can’t wait to see #prabhas & @ShraddhaKapoor with @UV_Creations hit it out of the park. Super pumped to see the film. All the best to entire cast and crew pic.twitter.com/D9fRbGTkSW — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 13, 2019

The trailer of the film has crossed over 46 million views on YouTube within a few days. The trailer is action-packed and left the viewers shocked with the power-packed action sequences. The fans have also been praising Prabhas and Shraddha’s performance in the trailer. Before we say much, take a look at the trailer:

The cast of the film is another intriguing fact about the film as it features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand, Vennela Kishore among others. The film will mark Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian Cinema. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App