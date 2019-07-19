Saaho release date: The much-anticipated film of the year Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will now release on August 30, 2019. An official spokesperson of the film has said that the makers of the film need more time to bring finesse in action sequences. Saaho was earlier slated to release on August 15, 2019.

Saaho release date: After delivering a blockbuster performance in Baahubali, Telugu superstar Prabhas is all set to return on silver screens in an action-packed avatar with his upcoming film Saaho. Co-starring Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho is one of the most anticipated projects of the Indian Film Industry that has kept the audience counting days ever since Day 1. Be it its action sequences or chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho is a blockbuster in the making.

Ahead of its release on Independence Day, the makers of the film have decided to shift the release date to a later date to deliver quality content. Confirming the development, a spokesperson from the team of Saaho said that they want to deliver the best to the audience.

The official statement read that while the release date has been shifted from Independence day, it will still release in the month of Independence on August 30. The spokesperson added that they are dedicated to bring the biggest movie of the year on the largest scale. By shifting the release date to August 30, the makers of the film have also managed to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

Shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously, Saaho has been helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series. Along with the leading pair of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and many more.

