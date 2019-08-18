The most-awaited film Saaho is going to release on August 30 and fans are already extremely excited for that. Today is the pre-release event of the film at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad which said to be worth Rs. 2.5 crore. Know about more details below!

The upcoming Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is a big-budget movie of worth Rs. 350 crore spent on it as revealed by the Baahubali actor Prabhas in a recent interview. The movie is already making rounds everywhere and when makers of the film have spent Rs. 80 crore on just a single fighting sequence shot in Dubai, then we can easily relate to the fact that a huge budget has been spent on the movie.

Today is the pre-release screening of the film which is going to take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The movie has used customized vehicles and special gadgets to make the scenes more realistic and appealing. All these special props used in the film will be displayed at the event from today and will last a few more days.

As per a report, the makers have spent Rs. 2.5 crore on today’s pre-release screening event and along with the film’s cast and crew, many known celebrities of Telugu cinema are expected to attend the event. This star-studded pre-release event will be a grand occasion for the team of Saaho.

Recently, when the makers of the film launched the trailer of Saaho, everyone got astonished with the top-notch visuals and high-octane action scenes. The film created a buzz since its inception and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres. After watching the trailer of the film, fans took it to their social media handles to share their responses and many celebrities also appreciated the trailer.

Saaho features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and many others. Prabhas will be seen playing a double agent while Shraddha Kapoor will portray the role of a crime branch police officer. The film was earlier announced to be released on August 15, but later the makers decided to release it on August 30 in multiple languages.

