Saaho: After a power-packed performance in Baahubali, South superstar Prabhas is all set to treat the audience with his action-packed avatar in Saaho. Be it the posters, songs or the teaser of the film, Saaho has been grabbing headlines ahead of its release on Independence Day 2019, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. As we gear up for Saaho’s big release, there is one piece of information that is sure to amp up the excitement level.

Cinematographer Madhie has revealed that the makers of the Saaho have spent a whooping amount of Rs 70 crore on an 8-minute action sequence featuring Prabhas. Reportedly, this is also the highest amount that has ever been spent on a single scene in Indian Cinema. Looking at the early visuals of Saaho, it is evident that the action sequences will be larger than life and will provide a thrilling movie experience.

On roping in Prabhas for the role, Filmmaker Sujeeth had earlier revealed that the script of Saaho was finalised even before Baahubali. When he narrated the story to Prabhas, he had loved it. When asked if he was pressurised to direct Prabhas, the director said that he did not feel any pressure to direct a big star. Prabhas has faith in him, his work and that’s all that matters to him. He added that since the film is about to release, he can feel the pressure.

Scheduled for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House on August 15, Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations. Along with Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey among many others.

