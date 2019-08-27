The upcoming multi-language film Saaho is all set to hit the screens on August 30 and everyone is so excited about the film. To raise the excitement level for the film's release, today, makers released a new poster of the film. Check out now!

South superstar Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen together on the silver screen in their upcoming multi-language film Saaho. The film is being shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil simultaneously and is slated to release on August 30. The movie is almost a couple of days far from its release and it seems that makers have more to offer before the release, that’s why today they have released its another exciting poster.

In the poster, both Prabhas and Shraddha look deadly as he seems to be pretending like hiding behind her holding a gun in his hand and her at the front with a gun in hand as well, her killer looks and intense eyes raising our excitement level for the film’s release. On the other hand, fans also couldn’t wait for more to watch the film.

In an interview, Baahubali actor Prabhas revealed that the film has been produced with a hefty budget of Rs 350 crore from which Rs 80 crore makers spent on shooting the chest-thumping action sequences in Dubai. From promoting the film in various cities to appearing on the reality shows, both the film lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to make the film super-hit.

It will be Prabhas’ first Hindi film, whereas, Shraddha will also make her debut in South cinema with this film. Both the actors have really worked hard for the film and waiting for it to create magic on the big screen. The four songs of the film, Psycho Saiyaan, Bad Boy, Enni Soni, and Baby Won’t You Tell Me, were released a few weeks ago and all of them are already doing a great job.

After Baahubali 2, it is Prabhas’ next film in which he invested 2 years to complete the shooting of the film. Now, Prabhas’expectations are really high from the film and he is really nervous, said the actor.

