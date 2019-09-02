Saaho movie: The fans of Prabhas were waiting for Saaho for quite a long time and as the film released on August 30, they couldn't take a breath without watching the film. Film critic Ramesh Bala shared a video in which fans can be seen jumping over each other to get the tickets from the ticket window.

Film critic Ramesh Bala has shared a very funny video of Prabhas’ fans facing challenges in buying the tickets of the actor’s recently released action-drama, Saaho. Bala took to his Twitter to share the video in which Prabhas’ fans can be seen fighting for the movie tickets for Sunday shows at a cineplex in Maharashtra. The mob was trying to reach the ticket window to buy the tickets but due to heavy crowd, people started trying different ways to get the tickets from the ticket counter. You can see in the video that how two young men jumped over others standing in front of the ticket counter to buy tickets and the other people pulling back their legs.

Prabhas’ fans have been waiting for too long to watch the film and finally when the movie has been released, they can’t hold on. The love and support of fans for the actor can be easily seen through this video.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is a big-budget movie produced within Rs 350 crore in three different languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The movie created buzz since its commencement and all the fans of Prabhas were eagerly waiting for the film and now when the film has hit the theatres, fans are missing no chance to get the movie tickets. As the ticket windows of the movie theatres are already overcrowded with a lot of people to get their favorite stars movie tickets.

Though the film received a lot of negative reviews from the critics, the Hindi version of the film managed to do the business of Rs 24.40 crore on opening day (Friday) and Rs 25.20 crore on the second day (Saturday). The movie is expected to do a business of more than Rs 70 crore on its first weekend, says film critic Taran Adarsh.

