The highly-awaited film Saaho is out now and on its opening day, the film saw a minor setback. Fans got disappointed due to the cancellation of morning shows. The film's print could not reach the movie theatres across the country on time and that's why exhibitors had to cancel the morning shows.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has been released now and the film has taken South India by storm. The round the clock movie shows in South India states have witnessed a fewer setback on its release day. Actually, the score of Saaho shows was cancelled on Friday morning as the movie’s print could no reach multiplexes and single-screen theatres on-time across the country for the opening day morning release. The movie theatre chains which require 2K prints of the films to run it on big screens had to wait longer for the delivery of the prints.

Reports also stated that the movie’s print could not reach many parts of Northern India on time and as a result, morning shows of the movie were cancelled at several places. Majorly, the print issue was observed to be more with the Hindi version of Saaho and due to the unreachability of the film’s print, exhibitors got really worried as the fans who booked the movie tickets seemed highly disappointed.

The film’s print issue is likely to affect the day 1 collection of the film as earlier it was expected that the film will cross the earning of Rs 10 crore of its first day. As per Box Office India reports, the pre-sales of the movie tickets were around Rs 8.50 crore which would have topped Rs 10 crore easily if the issue had not been there.

Why morning shows of #Saaho are cancelled all over lucknow…? — vaibhav Tiwari (@webbhavv) August 30, 2019

I have booked saaho movie tickets in ujjain pvr cinema and in morning they called me and said shows for today is cancelled due to technical issue and neither they are providing refund immediately.Please help @_PVRCinemas,what is the reason to cancel the shows of today #Saaho — akash mishra (@akashmi96470941) August 30, 2019

Taking to their Twitter handles, Netizens tweeted about their concerns related to the cancellation of the morning shows of the film from Hyderabad to New Delhi. It was easily understood through their tweets that they were very disappointed. The buzz before the release of the film was massive and fans were waiting to watch their favorite star eagerly.

.@_PVRCinemas Next Galleria mall,Panjagutta,Hyderabad Today 8.20 am #Saaho show tickets issued, but show cancelled due to no permission. No response from theatre side till now — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) August 30, 2019

Saaho has been released across the country on Friday and the fans who were over-excited for the film seemed to be highly-disappointed after watching the film. Critics review for the film has also come out to be a bad one. Popular movie critic, Taran Adarsh has given only 1.5 stars to the film claiming that the film is a disaster one and the waste of time and money.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App