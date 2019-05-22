Saaho: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the leading stars who leave no chance of creating a buzz with his different storylines. Reports reveal that Salman Khan might appear in Prabhas's film Saaho which will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

Some days back, Telugu star Prabhas created a buzz on social media by revealing the poster of the much-anticipated film Saaho. Apart from Prabhas, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can also appear in a cameo role in the film. Reports also revealed that it was Neil who recommended Salman’s name for a cameo in the film. Both the actors share a good bond with each other and have worked together earlier as well.

Salman Khan is among the most hardworking actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the film. Not only this, but the hardworking actor has also given chance to fresh talent to appear on-screen.

Salman Khan will next appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Bharat.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy promoting his next film Bharat, which is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in lead roles.

Saaho is a trilingual film which will be directed by Sujeeth and will also feature Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay in supporting roles. Moreover, the music of the film will be composed by Loy, Shankar and Ehsaan. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019.

Salman Khan is also busy shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. The actor will share the screens with Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who will be back in her role of Rajjo. The film will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App