Saaho: After films like Kabali, Baahubali and Mersal, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas's film Saaho becomes the fourth film to get a screening at Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris. The theatre has a capacity of 2800 people and the screening will be held on August 29.

Saaho: Le Grand Rex is among the largest theatres in Europe and very fewer films get a chance to compete with each other and get a screening here. The first Indian film who got a chance of screening in Paris was Rajnikanth’s film Kabali in the year 2017. After that Prabhas’ hit film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Vijay’s action thriller Mersal. Now as per the recent buzz, after almost two years, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to be screened in Paris.

Reports reveal that the screening of the film will be held on August 29. In all, Le Grand Rex has the capacity of total 2,800 people. The film is directed by Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens on August 30. Saaho is among the highly-anticipated films which also features Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

Talking about the trailer, it is among the most liked trailers as it has in all received 55 million views. Moreover, the makers also revealed two tracks which is also among the top trending songs. The first song titled Psycho Saiyaan has garnered more than 74 million views on YouTube and the second song titled Enno Soni has got 44 million views. Some days back, the team was also shooting for another song titled Bad Boy featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Saaho is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore and is among the much-awaited films and it has all the elements of entertainment–drama, action, story, and thrill. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on August 15 but due to additional work of VFX and to enjoy a solo release, the makers shifted the release date of the film to August 30.

