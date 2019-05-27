Saaho second official poster: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Saaho starring Prabhas is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens. After releasing the first official poster a week back, the makers of the film have released the second official poster of Saaho today. Saaho, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, will release on August 15.

Saaho second official poster: Hold your heart and excitement level as actor Prabhas is racing towards the cinema screens in a fiery avatar. As the release date of his upcoming film Saaho comes closer, Prabas has shared the second official poster of the film. Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, the actor addressed his fans as ‘darlings’, which is making hearts flutter on social media. Dressed in a black round neck t-shirt paired with black denim and biker leather jacket, sunglasses and Bluetooth earphones plugged in his ear, Prabhas looks no less than a modern-age action hero.

As he speeds his bike, one can also notice a car and broken glass pieces in the dark backdrop. With grim expressions on his face, Prabhas is hinting that he has a lot in store for action lovers that is amping up the excitement level for the film release.

Just a week ago, the makers of the film had released another poster in which Prabhas was seen looking right into the camera with round sunglasses and a smirk on his face.

Take a look at Prabhas’s official poster in Saaho:

Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady of the film and will also be seen performing action sequences alongside Prabhas. To introduce the leading characters, the makers of Saaho have already released two teasers of the film as Chapters of Saaho on their respective birthdays. While Chapter 1 has garnered 16 million views on YouTube, Chapter 2 has garnered 8.1 million views.

Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Slated for a release on August 15, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s Mission Mangal.

