Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are all set for their upcoming film Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019. Recently, the actor announced the wrap-up of her portion of the shoot. Take a look at the post:

Saaho: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is among the most talented actors who leave no stone unturned to prove herself well on-screens. From past some days, the actor was busy shooting for her upcoming film Saaho, which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. The film has been making headlines since its inception and the makers are also leaving no chance of teasing the fans with the posters and the teaser of the film. Saaho is an action thriller film which is helmed by Sujeeth and features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in lead roles.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor announced the wrap of her schedule and shared an adorable post on Instagram. The actor expressed herself quoting that the film is very special to her and each crew member starting from her makeup person to costume, is also very special to her. The actor is quite regular on social media and also shared multiple photos from the shoot of the film.

Earlier in an interview, the actor revealed that she is much excited for her film as she will portray the role of a cop for the first time. She further revealed that essaying the role of a police officer is a matter of pride for every citizen of the country.

Shraddha Kapoor has finally completed her schedule and has returned back to India. The report reveals that the actor will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer. The film is directed by Remo D Souza and will share the screens with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App