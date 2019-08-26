Saaho: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her south cinema debut with the film Saaho which will hit the theatres on August 30. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor opened up about how she manages to deal with her anxiety.

Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their highly anticipated film Saaho. The entire team has been shooting for Saaho from last two years and is currently much excited for the release on August 30. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she is currently keeping very busy as after finishing up the promotions of Saaho, Shraddha will begin promoting her next rom-com film Chhichhore, which will hit the theatres on September 6.

Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up how she manages to deal with her anxiety issues. She revealed that she is very nervous for her Saaho as it is completely a different genre. She further said that the audience is very particular these days so it is really very confusing for her to predict whether the film will be liked by the masses or not.

Further, on being asked about her anxiety issues, she revealed that she has started doing Yoga and meditation so this helps her a lot. Further, she has also become particular about her diet and exercises. The actor also said that she loved playing her role in the film and the most special thing was to share the screens with Prabhas as he is a very sweet and welcoming person.

Saaho is an action thriller film which is helmed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by Uv Creations and Tseries. The film is shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and will mark Prabhas debut in Hindi cinemas and Shraddha’s debut in South film industry. Further, the film is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore so the expectations from the film are really high.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Belavadi, Chunky Pandey, Arun Vijay, Mahesh Majrekar and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

