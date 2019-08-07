Saaho: The movie starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to release this month end on August 30, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers are making sure their movie is grabbing all the headlines! See inside.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor feels forever grateful to all her fans, nationwide. See here!

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor is keeping busy these days as she’s prepping for her final shoot of Street Dancer 3D and gearing up for her mega release Saaho. Despite the busy schedule, Shraddha Kapoor thanked all her fans across the nation for loving her and pouring love on her social media handle.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and thanked all her fans who commented love and cheerful comments on her recent posts. In her Instagram story, she thanked all and wrote a heartfelt message, “Forever grateful to all of you on this and those who aren’t. Love you guys the most”.

Shraddha Kapoor is receiving rave reviews for her commendable performance in Saaho’s recent outings. The actress has shown her utmost versatility in Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni, both the songs are different from each other and Shraddha is seen in a different avatar as well for which she is getting appreciated by her fans across the nation.

Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming high-octane action drama Saaho and simultaneously she’s prepping for her last leg of Street Dancer. The actress also will be seen in Chhichhore in her dual avatar like never seen before.

The multi starrer, the mega budget movie is slated to release this month end of August 30, 2019. Earlier the movie was supposed to release on independence day but due to technical glitches, the release date got postponed top August 30, 2019. The movie apart from Shraddha Kapoor, and Baahubali fame Prabhas will star Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and many more in pivotal roles.

Check out the song Psycho Saiyan from the film Saaho here:

