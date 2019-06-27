Saaho: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy shooting for the much-awaited film Saaho which also features Prabhas, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. Recently, the director of the film revealed that the reason for choosing Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Shraddha Kapoor is the best choice for the film, says director Sujeeth

Saaho: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and talent. Apart from acting, the actor is also known for setting the big screens on fire with hot dance moves. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Saaho and will share the screens with Telugu superstar Prabhas. The film is directed by Sujeeth and her fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo on big screens.

Recently, Sujeeth revealed the reason behind choosing Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. He said that Shraddha Kapoor is the best choice for the film. He further added upon appreciating Shraddha and quoted that the actor refused to use a body double for performing stunts in some scenes while shooting.

Saaho is an action thriller film and will mark as a debut for Shraddha Kapoor in the south Indian industry. It seems that the entire cast of the film is excited as the team is enjoying to the fullest in Austria shooting for the film and have also shared pictures. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

Apart from Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will also be appearing in Remo D Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Recently, the reports also revealed that Shraddha Kapoor will also share the screens with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

