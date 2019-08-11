Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Saaho. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her costar Prabhas and revealed that he is among the sweetest and loveliest actors in the industry. Read the details here–

Saaho: After a series of biopics and remakes it seems Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’s film Saaho will refresh the audience completely as it will be a double dose of action with drama. The film has created a buzz much before its release and it is predicted that the film will create records at the box office as the makers of other films like Chhichhore and Made in China have shifted the dates of their films to give a solo release to Saaho. Some hours back, the trailer of the film released which has impressed the fans and has also started with a meme fest on Twitter.

After the grand launch of the trailer, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas have started with the promotions of the film. Reportedly, the duo will promote the film in a five-city tour, starting from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Bangalore. Recently, in an interview, the lead star Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her costar Prabhas and revealed that he is among the sweetest, nicest and loveliest people in the industry. Shraddha also revealed that Prabhas has a very kind heart and he took care of Shraddha during the entire shoot.

She further added upon saying that though, Saaho marks her south debut, she never felt like that. Moreover, the producers of the film, made her feel very comfortable and she always felt like home in Hyderabad.

Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and will hit the theatres on August 30. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Supreeth, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

After Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in rom-com film Chhichhore with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin in supporting roles.

