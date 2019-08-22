Saaho star Shraddha Kapoor opens up about her nervousness and excitement for the film after the release of the trailer, says it is her first high budget film

Saaho the high budget action film is all set to hit the theatres on August 30. The movie is starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh as the villain. The trailer of the film was released a few days back and raised the expectation of fans from the movie as this action-packed film shows exquisite romance between Shraddha and Prabhas. This movie is shot in different languages Telugu and Hindi The film is directed by Sujeeth and the crosses the budget of Rs 30 crores and the film has not only been shot in the locations of India, but it has also been shot in different abroad locations like Dubai, Austria, and Australia.

Shraddha Kapoor the lead actress of the film recently opened up about her fear that she is a little nervous about Saaho because it is the first time that she is working for such high budget film and people are expecting way too much after the release of the trailer. She also said that she has seen many ups and downs in her life and she is staying positive about the film either it works or not, she will keep trying different roles because she can’t stop experimenting herself in her acting line.

After Saaho she will be seen in the movie Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and after this, she will be doing a dance movie again with Varun Dhawan, they both were seen in the film ABCD 2 and now will be seen in Street Dancer which is directed by Remo D’souza.

