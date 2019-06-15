Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Saaho with costars Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and Murali Sharma. Recently, in an interview, Shraddha revealed her experience of working with Prabhas.

Saaho: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills in her films. Rather it is dancing or trying different genres, the actor knows how to impress her fans. Currently, the actor is all set to prove herself outside Bollywood and will be seen making South debut with the film Saaho.

In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will share the screens with Telugu star Prabhas. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that she is much excited for her south debut in which she will play the role of a cop for the first time. She said that it is an honour for her to represent police, who works for the country all the time.

Shraddha also revealed that she always wanted to experiment with new roles and to portray the role of a cop will be quite interesting. She further spilt the beans and shared that, to work with Prabhas was outstanding as he is amazing in acting and very down to earth.

Talking about the character she revealed while depicting a cop and holding a gun all the time was so comfortable to her that after a time it felt like an extension of the body. In an interview, the director of the film Sujeeth also revealed that it was his decision to role Shraddha in the film.

‘

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App