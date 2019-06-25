Saaho : Prabhas and Shraddha are recently in Europe shooting their upcoming movie Sahoo, its an action thriller film directed by Sujeeth produce by T-series and UV creations. Recently shraddha on her Instagram shared some sneak peek pictures from the sets .

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas were in Europe shooting for their upcoming movie titled Sahoo, and from the sets of Sahoo, shraddha shared her some sneak peek moments on her Instagram for her fans.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas seem to be fully enthusiastic for their upcoming movie, in one of shraddha’s Instagram pictures she captioned it, Up Above the world so high.

Shraddha also shared a couple of videos along with photos, by looking on to those photos it states that producers have a keen eye on fab locations and currently Europe is fully covered in snow, whereas, Shraddha naik a celebrity make up artist also shared pictures featuring Shraddha and Prabhas and other crew members.

Check out the Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas photos :

Shraddha always proved her acting skills and established her self with her work, some of her movies like Ashiquie 2, Ek Villan, steals the heart of her fans and she also gave some power packed performances by doing justice with her role in Haseena parker too.

Sharadha Kapoor also bagged many awards with her skilled acting, a few days back on Instagram she shared a picture with her dad and captioned it dad is my guiding light, he is her pillar her belief and her love , he always freed me and said that I can follow my dreams and want to be what I want .

happy fathers day Baapu

Certainly, Forbes magazine in 2016 featured Shraddha Kapoor as one of the most successful Asians under 30. whereas shraddha became the top 3 celebrity followed on Instagram and in 2018 she was also titled as one of the sexiest women in Bollywood by eastern eye magazine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App