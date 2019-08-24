Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her latest releases Saaho and Chhichhore which are slated to release on August 30 and September 6. The actor had to drop Saina Nehwal's biopic for Street Dancer and wishes to play Sania Mirza in future.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming action-drama Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the movie has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Makers of the film have spent Rs 350 crore on the action thriller. The movie marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian Cinema.

Apart from Saaho, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer and Chhichhore. The actor says its been very exhausting but she’s doing what she loves. She also praised her co-actor Prabhas and said he was very kind to her. She also added Baahubali actor Prabhas spreads good energy around him. He is passionate about his work and that motivates you up.

Shraddha has been promoting both the films simultaneously and it is the first in her career that two movies are being released back to back. Apart from these, the actor has singed Saina Nehwal’s biopic but later she opted out of it and now Parineeti Chopra is working on the movie. Shraddha explained she couldn’t go for Saina’s biopic because she got ill on the first day of the shoot and later when the dates were pushed she had already singed Remo Desouza’s Street Dancer. The actor also stated that she will like to play Sania Mirza as she likes playing tennis herself and Sania’s journey inspires her.

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Prabhas starrer Saaho will hit the silver screens on August 30. Apart from that, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is expected to release on September 6. The film also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar in key roles.

