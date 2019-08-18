Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently all set to create a buzz with action-thriller film Saaho. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about her costar Prabhas and said that he is extremely warm and welcoming. Read the entire details below–

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently all set to conquer the heart of their fans with upcoming film Saaho. The action-thriller is among the highly anticipated films which is set to release on August 30. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 with Mission Mangal and Saaho, but to avoid a clash, the makers delayed the release date. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore so it is expected that it will create a record at the box office.

Recently, in an interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed the challenges she faced during the film. The actor revealed that it was really difficult to learn a new language and speak the dialogues in one flow. She further said that she used to rehearse her dialogues by sitting with the director. Moreover, the director also appointed a coach that would teach the actor the right dialect to narrate the dialogues.

Shraddha Kapoor also revealed that her costar Prabhas is very warm and welcoming. Moreover, he helped a lot to teach Telugu lines and always maintained a healthy atmosphere for the actors to be comfortable while shooting.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Supreeth, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. Moreover, to give a solo release date to the film, the makers of Shraddha Kapoor’s film Chhichhore also postponed the date to September 6.

Talking about Chhichhore, it is a rom-com film which narrates the story of seven friends from their college days to present. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Nalneesh Neel in supporting roles.

