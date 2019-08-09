Saaho: Ahead of the much-awaited trailer launch of Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is setting the Internet ablaze with her photos from Enni Soni song. Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is slated for a theatrical release on August 30.

Trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor to be out tomorrow!

Saaho: Countdown has begun for the much-awaited trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2019, Saaho has checked all the right boxes ahead of its release. From action packed sequences, trending songs and one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry on board, the mega budget film has riding on a lot of expectations.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of the film have been leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement bar. Be it character posters or a trailer launch tour, Saaho seems ready to take social media as well as box office by a storm. Joining in the fun and excitement, Shraddha Kapoor has shared a series of stunning photos from Enni Song.

Donning a mini black dress with exaggerated sleeves and an elongated trail, Shraddha is amping up the hotness quotient with her glamorous avatar. The look has been completed with straight middle-parted open hair, smokey eye, nude lips and a lot of highlighter. As she strikes a pose under bright sunlight, Shraddha is making millions go WOW! Earlier this week, the diva has also shared some of her other beauty shots on Instagram donning a red gown.

Slated for a theatrical release on August 30, Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi among others. The trailer of Saaho will be out tomorrow, i.e August 10. After Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

