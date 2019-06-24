Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor is currently in Europe shooting for one of the much-anticipated films Saaho with Prabhas. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture from the sets of the film. Take a look:

Saaho: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills. Apart from acting, the hottie is also known for setting the Internet on fire with her hot dance moves. The actor has a huge fan base and masters the talent of making her fans go weak in the knees with her stunning pictures on social media.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Saaho, which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. In the film, the actor will share the screens with Telugu star Prabhas, who is among the highest paid actors in the south industry. Recently, the actor shared a beautiful mirror selfie from the sets of the film in Austria.

In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor is looking cute posing among the snow-clad mountains in Europe. Talking about the film, Saaho will mark as a debut for the hardworking actor in the South industry. Reports reveal that the film will release in three languages Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

A few days back, the trailer of the film released which created a big buzz on social media and also garnered positive reviews from the audience as well as Bollywood stars. After completing with the schedule, the actor will then appear in Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D. After which the actor will then shoot for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The hardworking actor will then appear opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Chhichhore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App