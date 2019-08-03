This year is going to be a treat for Shraddha Kapoor’s fans as she has two releases lined up, Saaho alongside Baahubali fame darling Prabhasa and Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

One of the much-awaited movies of the year Saaho is all set to release this month on August 30, 2019. Ahead of the release Shraddha Kapoor’s trainer revealed secrets to her fit and lean body. As per her trainer, the superstar underwent hard training despite her hectic schedule and juggling between Street Dancer 3D and Saaho to gear up for the role of a cop that she plays in Saaho.

Her fitness trailer Maahek Nair revealed that Shraddha worked very hard on her body. from giving it an hour every day to even having sleepless nights, Shradhha Kapoor has made sure to give it her best. As per the trainer, it was an extremely hectic schedule because during the phase of Saaho there were a couple of days wherein there were morning and nights shoots but she devoted everyday time where she should workout.

Furthermore, the set was based at Ramoji and there she used to devote minimum 45-50 mins every day for her workout. She mostly trained a lot for Saaho and they mainly focussed on cross-fit, mobility, drills and skills of mobility, stability and at the same time, and flexibility as well.

Despite being night and day shoots, Shraddha Kapoor no matter what went through the schedule. Shraddha Kapoor’s trainer Maahek added it was difficult because they used to finish shoot very late and even then she would still make a point to message me early in the morning. She would sleep less but she would still come and do her workouts and then get ready for the shoot.

With her rigorous workout, Shraddha Kapoor maintained her diet really clean. She used to see that all her meals were pre-planned. So we used to decide a day before what meals we have to give her and according to the time, she would have it. That’s how she kept herself in the best shape.

This certainly is a testament to the fact that Shraddha Kapoor works extremely hard for the way she looks, which is absolutely stunning, and in the past, she has proved her mettle as an actor donning a variety of roles and acing them. Given how hard she works for them, she certainly deserves her stardom, accolades and the numerous film offers that come her way!

