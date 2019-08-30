Saaho movie social media reactions: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho was released today and the action thriller has received mixed reviews from fans. The audience had high expectations from the movie and it wasn't able to match it.

Saaho movie social media reactions: The much-awaited film Saaho was released at the silver screens today. The action thriller features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is one of the biggest films of 2019 made on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The film will be shown in 4500 screens and has been released in three different languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Produced under the banners of UV Creations and Tseries, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. The trailer of the film got positive reviews from fans but it seems the audience is not satisfied with film.

Saaho has reived mixed reviews from fans so far. The movie created a lot of buzz from the time it was announced, fans had high expectations from the action drama after watching Baahubali but Saaho has failed to overpower Baahubali series. Fans called the second half of the movie very slow and they could easily take a nap in between.

Disappointed with Screenplay in 2nd half which is not so engaging and makes you to sleep happily Shld have been trimmed more than 20mins 🙏 #Saaho — Vikhyath D King (@vickyNAGfan) August 30, 2019

Sahoomania begins

BLOCKBUSTER

Full package in a single Show. Action, Comedy,Race, Story and "SUSPENSE Level 🔥🔥 "

❤MUST WATCH❤

2nd half much better..

Screenplay & Cinematography 🔥#SaahoFeverEverywhere #Saahoreview #Saaho pic.twitter.com/cKXHpvPGga — Kumar shashi kant (@ThePiyusham) August 30, 2019

Never saw such a breathtaking chase in any Indian film , it blown out the mind

These 11 mins hiked Bar of Telugu cinema to another level

Aa cut out ki correct action episode#Prabhas #Saaho pic.twitter.com/wXgmVKz2Pd — SKN – World #Saaho Day (@SKNonline) August 30, 2019

#Saaho One word review : Disappointing Weak direction, terrible writing and confused screenplay. First half is good but second half is very bad!! Action scenes are brilliant but this can't save this movie. Director is the main culprit of this movie!! ⭐⭐ — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) August 30, 2019

Few critics gave 2 stars to #KabirSingh but the movie collected 300 crores. Don't fall in the trap of those critics and reviews. Always have your own and original opinion. #Saaho

Hope everybody supports the Raising of Indian cinema(instead of listening those shits) #prabhas — Attitudy Tiru⏺️ (@darlingtiru143) August 30, 2019

I thought I watched bit promo trailers in the whole Movie,

Disappointment Okkate Migilindhi Final ga…

Darling Prabhas and Sujeeth bhayya you tried your best but Output hasn't reached well.#sahooreview#saaho pic.twitter.com/LFB8EIMn4d — Jay (@jpjay174) August 30, 2019

#Saaho – Easily 1 of d worst movie this year. Prabhas looks dull, bad make-up, stone faced, poor screen presence. Shraddha is gud. Too many artists. Grand visuals, super bgm. No story, pathetic writing, sensless screenplay. Irresponsible product from Dir Sujeeth. Dont take risk! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 30, 2019

It’s sad to see such response from fans as the film was hyped too much before its release and fans were pretty excited to watch the film. Saaho is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore on its first day in North India and in the South, it is expected the movie will collect Rs 70 to 75 crore. Film critics like Taran Adarsh called it a disaster and waste of money as well as talent.

