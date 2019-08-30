Saaho movie social media reactions: The much-awaited film Saaho was released at the silver screens today. The action thriller features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is one of the biggest films of 2019 made on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The film will be shown in 4500 screens and has been released in three different languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Produced under the banners of UV Creations and Tseries, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. The trailer of the film got positive reviews from fans but it seems the audience is not satisfied with film.

Saaho has reived mixed reviews from fans so far. The movie created a lot of buzz from the time it was announced, fans had high expectations from the action drama after watching Baahubali but Saaho has failed to overpower Baahubali series. Fans called the second half of the movie very slow and they could easily take a nap in between.

It’s sad to see such response from fans as the film was hyped too much before its release and fans were pretty excited to watch the film. Saaho is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore on its first day in North India and in the South, it is expected the movie will collect Rs 70 to 75 crore. Film critics like Taran Adarsh called it a disaster and waste of money as well as talent. 

