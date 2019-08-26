Saaho song Baby Won't You Tell Me: The wait for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much anticipated film Saaho is almost over. A few days before the release, the team of Saaho have released a new song titled Baby Won't You Tell Me.

With the best of Indian Film Industry on board, action-packed sequences, trending music and a captivating story, Saaho has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year. As much as fans are loving the chemistry between lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the music of Saaho including tracks like Psycho Saiyaan, Bad Boy and Enni Soni is equally a hit and has got everyone grooving to its beats.

Less than a week ahead of its release, the makers of the film have released another romantic song titled Baby Won’t You Tell Me today. Sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra & Shankar Mahadevan, penned by Manoj Yadav and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song is a treat to the eyes. Shot in the most exotic locations of the world, including the Pink Lake in Australia, Baby Won’t You Tell Me can be regarded as the romantic song of the year.

Along with the melodious tune and catchy lyrics, props must also be given to the styling in the song. Even in the poster of the song, Prabhas looks dapper in a semi-casual white shirt paired with an ivory suit and sunglasses, Shraddha is looking stunning like a sight to behold in a strapless pink dress.

Check out Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s song Baby Won’t You Tell Me:

Meanwhile, songs like Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni and Bad Boy are trending on YouTube for all the right reasons. Speaking about views, Psycho Saiyaan is leading with 84 million views while Enni Soni and Bad Boy are catching up with 53 million views and 25 million views respectively. Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, Saaho is directed by Sudeep and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series.

