Saaho song Baby Won't You Tell me: The Fourth single of the multi starrer mega-budget movie starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles- Baby Won't you tell me to release today!

Saaho song Baby Won’t You Tell me: After Psycho Saiyaan, Bad Boy and Enni Soni the makers of the film Saaho are all set to release another romantic number from the multilingual release Saaho. To make the announcement of the song releasing in a bit, Prabhas, the lead actor, took to his Instagram handle to share posters of the song Baby Won’t You Tell Me in different languages. Dressed in a white pantsuit and pink dress, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor look like a perfect couple who have dreamy eyes for each other.

Posted a few minutes ago, the post has already crossed thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are eagerly waiting for the romantic single to be out. The song launch time hasn’t been announced yet but going by the posters the song Baby Won’t You Tell me has been composed and crooned by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The movie is set to release on August 30, 2019.

Talking about the earlier singles from the film Pyscho Saiyaan was a groovy dance-worthy track which had been crooned by Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali and was one peppy track which had crossed millions of views in just minutes. The second track from the movie Saaho was Enni Soni, romantic, and eye-catchy Enni Soni had been sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar and the last single from the single which released a few days ago Bad Boy starrer Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles had been crooned by rapper Badshah and Neeti Mohan.

Check out the posters of the new single here:

Apart from Prabhas, shraddha Kapoor the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, and many more in pivotal roles.

