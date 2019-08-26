Saaho song Baby won't You Tell Me social media reaction: The much-awaited song titled Baby won't You Tell Me from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has been released.

Saaho song Baby Won’t You Tell Me social media reaction: The all-new song from Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie Saaho titled Baby Won’t You Tell Me has finally been released by the makers of the movie. The romantic song will send you in the land of romance and love as not only the music is very soothing to the ears but also the lyrics will touch your soul!

Baby Won’t You Tell Me has been sung by legendary singers like Shweta Mohan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shankar Mahadevan and the music has been given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Krishna Kanth. Actor Prabhas took to his official Instagram account to announce that the song has been released and within 12 minutes, Baby Won’t You Tell Me has garnered more than 70,000 views.

In the song, we see the adorable chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and they both look stunning! Baby Won’t You Tell Me is the fourth song to be released by the makers of the movie. Previous 3 songs such as Bad Boy, Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni became very popular and now Baby Won’t You Tell Me has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated bilingual movies which is slated to hit the silver screen on August 30. The film stars Baahubali fame Prabhas and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and the action-thriller has been helmed by Sujeeth.

Saaho has been backed by UV Creations and T-Series and also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and Arun Vijay in supporting roles. Saaho is one of the most awaited movies of this year and we will see Prabhas back on the silver screen after a gap of two years. Here is how social media reacted to the song:

It has much deeper meaning…It is a kind of spoiler in terms of love…But still, this one shot is enough to tell the caliber of Sujeeth..Thanks to @VMVMVMVMVM for bringing his vision on the screens beautifully.#Saaho #BabyWontYouTellMe pic.twitter.com/3OB8Whp3NB — shodhan t shetty (@hereiamSHODhan) August 26, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App