Saaho song Bad Boy: Makers of Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to make their movie of the biggest hits of the year so it won't come as a surprise that the makers paid Rs 2 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez for Bad Boy.

Saaho song Bad Boy: One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Saaho has been grabbing headlines from a past few months for al the right reasons! From its party anthem songs to Prabhas opening up about his relationship to the salary of the stars, Saaho has been the centre of attention. One such news which has gone viral is Jacqueline Fernandez salary for featuring in just one song opposite Prabhas.

The song Bad Boy, the latest song of Saaho has been trending on number 1 since a few days. From the groovy beats to catching lyrics, Bad Boy marks as the first-ever collaboration of south star Prabhas and Sri Lankan model cum actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The sizzling chemistry between the duo was palpable but that’s not what has caught our eye but the fact that Race actor Jacqueline Fernandez was paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore for the song!

No official confirmation has been made on the same but the news still continues to grab headlines! well, that’s not all, about a week back another news which was making rounds was of Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas salary and apparently Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors of the year 2019 for his film Saaho. The Rs 350 crore budget movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff and many more actors in lead roles.

The film which was earlier slated to release on August 15, 2019, has been postponed and now will release worldwide on August 30, 2019. The reason for the same was not to avoid box office clash but rather work on the VFX skills. Other than this the first title of the film was Pyscho Saiyaan which had went viral in mere seconds, the second song was Enni Soni and now the third single is Bad Boy.

