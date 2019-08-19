Saaho song Bad Boy: The wait for Saaho's song Bad Boy is finally over. Featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez, the groovy track has been sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan. Saaho is slated for a release on August 30.

After the blockbuster success of Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni, get ready to add one more groovy track to your playlist from Saaho. The much-anticipated track Bad Boy featuring South superstar Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez has been finally released. Sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan, the song is a perfect combination of Jacqueline’s killer moves and Prabhas’s innate swag.

Be it the catchy lyrics or the vibe of the song, Bad Boy is an ultimate party number. Shot in Austria, the song is not just visually stunning but also a foot-tapping number that will urge you to hit the dance floor. Prabhas lipsyncing on Badshah’s voice is also a welcome and exciting change.

On working with Prabhas on Bad Boy song, Jacqueline Fernandez has said in a statement that the song has turned out very well despite going into this completely blindfolded. Working with a team down South for the first time, she is amazed by the way they work at a fast pace. She added that Prabhas rehearsed his dance moves with her on set till he got them right.

Ahead of the song release, the makers of the film shared the first glimpse of Bad Boy at Saaho’s pre-release event held last night in Hyderabad. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is slated for a theatrical release on August 30. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi among many others. Touted as the biggest release of 2019, Saaho is expected to set the box office on fire considering the buzz around the film.

