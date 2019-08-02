Saaho song Enni Soni audience and celebrity reaction: The wait for the much-awaited song Enni Soni from the film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is over. After teasing fans with a glimpse of the song, the makers of the film have released the full track today on August 2, 2019. Shot at the serene location of Innsbruck, Enni Soni is a treat to the eyes and was definitely worth the wait. From styling, chemistry between lead actors, cinematography and the song itself, Enni Soni is the love song of the year.
Within just minutes of release, the song is going viral and making a lot of buzz on social media. Fans cannot stop themselves from going gaga over the song. Along with the Hindi version titled Enni Soni, the song has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Telugu as Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame.
Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the song features Prabhas and Shraddha in an ultra glamorous avatar. As they flaunt their dance moves and sizzling chemistry, it is simply impossible to take your eyes off them. Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, Saaho has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the first look of the film has released. Be it the songs or the teaser, fans have showered the team of Saaho with appreciation and the buzz around the film is quite strong.
Take a look at how the audience and celebrities are reacting to Saaho’s song Enni Soni:
https://twitter.com/shardabehl18/status/1157220486172028928
Earlier slated to release on Independence Day 2019, the film will now release on August 30. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more.