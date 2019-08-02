Saaho song Enni Soni audience and celebrity reaction: After much anticipation, the makers of the upcoming film Saaho have finally released the second song of the album titled Enni Soni. Featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the song is garnering love and appreciation on social media.

Saaho song Enni Soni audience and celebrity reaction: The wait for the much-awaited song Enni Soni from the film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is over. After teasing fans with a glimpse of the song, the makers of the film have released the full track today on August 2, 2019. Shot at the serene location of Innsbruck, Enni Soni is a treat to the eyes and was definitely worth the wait. From styling, chemistry between lead actors, cinematography and the song itself, Enni Soni is the love song of the year.

Within just minutes of release, the song is going viral and making a lot of buzz on social media. Fans cannot stop themselves from going gaga over the song. Along with the Hindi version titled Enni Soni, the song has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Telugu as Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame.

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the song features Prabhas and Shraddha in an ultra glamorous avatar. As they flaunt their dance moves and sizzling chemistry, it is simply impossible to take your eyes off them. Touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, Saaho has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the first look of the film has released. Be it the songs or the teaser, fans have showered the team of Saaho with appreciation and the buzz around the film is quite strong.

Take a look at how the audience and celebrities are reacting to Saaho’s song Enni Soni:

Finally, the wait is over!🥰 I'm super excited to share with you my song from @SaahoOfficial sung in 2 different languages – Hindi and Telugu .Here's sharing with you #EnniSoni (Hindi)♥

>>https://t.co/oReaFK3ePW pic.twitter.com/UTjpoNZiGZ — Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) August 2, 2019

This guy is just something else 🔥🔥🔥🔥 why are killing us man?? whyyy???#EnniSoni #YeChotaNuvvuna pic.twitter.com/Yf18PiLjOw — Prabhas ki Deewani ❤ (@Krina4prabhas) August 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/shardabehl18/status/1157220486172028928

Earlier slated to release on Independence Day 2019, the film will now release on August 30. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more.

