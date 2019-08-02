Saaho song Enni Soni: After teasing the audience with the teaser of the song, finally the makers have released the second track titled Enni Soni from the film Saaho. The song is the visual treat for the fans as it features Sharddha Kapoor and Prabhas romancing amidst beautiful locations. Watch the video here–

Saaho song Enni Soni: After creating a buzz with the first song titled Psycho Saiyaan, the makers of the highly anticipated film Saaho have recently released the second song titled Enni Soni featuring the lead stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. After teasing the fans with the teaser of the song, the makers have finally quenched the thirst of the fans with the romantic number. The song is shot in Innsbruck in Austria and seems to be a visual treat to the fans.

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar and showcases Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor romancing with each other amidst icy mountains and beautiful locations. Further, the romantic track promises to tug over your heartstrings and make you fall in love again.

Saaho is among the much-awaited films, helmed by Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 15 but due to additional work of VFX, the makers postponed the release date to August 30.

Watch the video of the song here–

Reports also suggest that with the film, Prabhas will become the first Tollywood actor who will take home the profits from the film. Reportedly, the superstar will not charge the upfront fees and will in return charge for profit percentage. The film is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore.

Moreover, Saaho will be Prabhas’s second film after the blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion from 2017. The big project also features Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting roles. After Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in dance drama film Street Dancer 3D with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

