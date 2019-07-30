Saaho song Enni Soni teaser: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho is one of the biggest releases of the year. As the first song of the film titled Psycho Saiyaan continues to top music charts, the makers of the film have released the teaser of the second song titled Enni Soni. The first look of the song Enni Soni was released a day before on social media.

Saaho song Enni Soni teaser: After storming the music charts with the first song of Saaho titled Psycho Saiyaan, the makers of the film are all set to treat the fans with a romantic track. A glimpse of the song titled Enni Soni was unveiled yesterday in which lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen embracing each other against the backdrop of snowy mountains. Escalating the excitement level a bit further, a teaser of the song has been released today and it looks like another chartbuster in the making.

Dressed in a red flowy gown, Shraddha Kapoor is enchanting everyone with her beauty while Prabhas looks dapper as always in an all-white attire with sunglasses. The sparkling chemistry between the leading duo is like a house on fire and we cannot wait to see what more they have in store ahead of the release. Furthermore, the filmmakers have also revealed the launch date of Enni Soni.

Psycho Saiyaan, which is the first track of Saaho, has garnered more than 47 million views on YouTube and made its way on all top music charts. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon, the song was composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi. So far, the team of Saaho have made a lot of buzz around the film release with Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Saaho along with the teaser.

Check out Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s song Enni Soni here:

Speaking about the film, Saaho has been made in 4 languages simultaneously- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Saaho is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019.

