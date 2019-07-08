Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan: The first song of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated film Saaho titled Psycho Saiyaan is finally out. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon, Psycho Saiyaan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan: When two big forces of the Indian Film Industry come together, magic is bound to happen. One of the most anticipated films of 2019, Saaho stars Baahubali fame actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and fans are waiting with unabated eyes for the film to hit the screens on this Independence Day. From the teasers to the poster, Saaho has managed to hit all the right notes and is presumably a blockbuster in the making. After dropping the teaser of its first song Psycho Saiyaan a while ago, the makers of the film have finally released the song and it was totally worth the wait.

Featuring lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Psycho Saiyaan is a sizzling dance number wherein the duo can be seen setting the temperatures up high with their chemistry and dance moves. While Prabhas looks dapper in an all-black avatar, Shraddha is stealing his thunder as she looks enchanting while flaunting her dance moves in a green shimmery dress. The foot-tapping number is sure to make you groove along and add the song right away to your playlist.

Along with Hindi, Psycho Saiyaan has also been released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon, Psycho Saiyaan has been penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi along with Mellow D.

Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar. Evelyn Sharma and many more. On the day of its release, Saaho will clash with big Bollywood releases like Batla House and Mission Mangal. Directed by filmmaker Sujeeth, Saaho has been bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series.

