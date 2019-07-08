Saaho song Pyscho Saiyaan audience and celebrity reaction: The first single from the much-awaited movie of the year Saaho- Pyscho Saiyan is finally out! The party anthem of the year is a must watch and will surely make you groove to its hip beats! Check out the full song inside.

Saaho song Pyscho Saiyaan audience and celebrity reaction: After starring in Baahubali, Prabhas is all set to make his comeback with action thriller movie Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor, who will be making her Tollywood debut with this mega-budget and multi starter project.

As the movie is set to go on floors this year the makers have released its first single from the film Psycho Saaiyan. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, crooned by Dhvani Bhanushali and penned by Tanishak Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali. The song is a must watch!

From Prabhas easy steps and swag in the song to Shraddha Kapoor’s curvaceous body and her dance moves, the groovy single is unmissable. The upbeat number and the rhythm used in the song are insanely catchy and will surely make you hit the dance floors immediately.

1 Song, 4 languages! #PsychoSaiyaan has been one of the most challenging songs of my career so far and I'm super excited to share it with you guys. Stay tuned teaser out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HoPP7bICRA — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) July 4, 2019

The song which released a few minutes back has already crossed 150k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are loving the party anthem song! Let’s take a look at what Twitterati feels about this hip song starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor here:

https://twitter.com/_MSoma/status/1148108480919642112

telugu lo thappa anni langs lo adiripoindi song #saaho #PsychoSaiyaan — Ravindra (@IaoouvY) July 8, 2019

Endi #sahoo dubbing movie ah enti

Ah song only hindi lo ne crct ga undi

All south languages lo dub chesi vadilaru

Kanisam Telugu lo Aina lip sync pettali ga#PsychoSaiyaan — #SarileruNeekevvaru👌🌟🤩 (@harsha2246) July 8, 2019

Biggest blockbuster hard party song #PsychoSaiyaan is here 🔥🔥💯💯💯😘https://t.co/0HUozsmFE1 — Navin Parmar (@navinparmar155) July 8, 2019

#PsychoSaiyaan athi kashtam meeda half song chusa 👌👌👌 — mahesh555 (@bmaheshbmahesh1) July 8, 2019

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie will also star Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release next month on August 15. Written and directed by Sujeeth and choreographed by Hollywood action director Kenny Bates.

The movie Saaho has been exclusively shot in Dubai, Austria, Europe, and various other places. At the moment the team is wrapping up the last schedule in Austria amid snow clad mountains.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App