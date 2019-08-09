Saaho: Amid high anticipation around Saaho release, reports are rife that Prabhas is planning to hold a special screening for his rumoured ladylove Anushka Shetty. Saaho co-starring Shraddha Kapoor is one of biggest releases of the year.

The dating rumours of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty do not seem to come to a halt anytime soon. Amid reports that Prabhas is getting married to a US-based businessman’s daughter after Saaho’s release, the latest buzz in the industry suggests that there is no truth to the reports. On the contrary, Prabhas is planning to hold a special screening of Saaho for his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty.

Although the couple have time and again maintained that they are just good friends, the industry insiders have something else to believe. Sources have told a news daily that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have an on and off relationship. As his much-anticipated film Saaho approaches its release date, the talk around Prabhas’s love life has also been grabbing headlines and attention of his fans.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be doing a 5-city tour alongside Shraddha Kapoor to promote the film. The promotional tour will begin in Mumbai where Prabhas will interact with her fans and the media followed by trailer launch in Hyderabad and Chennai. Kochi and Bangalore will mark the last destinations of the tour. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of the film have put in all their efforts to promote the film.

From introducing various characters to launching a game, Saaho is touted as the biggest film release of the year. With seat gripping action sequences, hit songs like Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni and the chemistry between the lead pair, the excitement among the fans is on an all time high. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is slated for a theatrical release on August 30. Shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App