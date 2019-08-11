Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starring Saaho trailer was released on Saturday May 11, 2019, and the action sequences in glimpses of the trailer are enthralling and gripping. At the trailer launch, Saaho star Prabhas gives an impressive reply on giving the tough competition to Khans in Bollywood.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, much-awaited trailer was released on Saturday May 11, 2019 ad it is no less than a power-packed action thriller. The trailer, promises to be an entertaining movie of the debut on screen pair Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor. It is one of the most anticipated film of the year and curiosity to watch this film has no bounds. While the trailer has left everyone stunned with the brilliant performances of the star cast, meanwhile at the trailer launch south superstar Parbhas gave a heart-winning witty response on being asked to give a tough competition to the Indian cinema’s Khans. In a polite manner, he thanked the reporter and asked her/his permission to leave.

Several questions were being asked at the trailer launch, and Prabhas made sure to give answers at his best. On being asked to give his experience of two years during the shoot of Saaho, Prabhas said he didn’t want to spend two years for this film because he had already given four years for Baahubali. However, for the action sequences, they are required a lot of preparation and for some action scenes, like the Abu Dhabi chase, they needed almost a year. A lot of preparation and rehearsals are required and he needed to support the director and the producers who had spent too much time.

The makers of the film recently hosted a grand trailer launch in Mumbai.

From the audience to critics, everyone had applauded the trailer on Twitter. Prabhas will once again the record at the box-office on fire as high expectations among the fans of Prabhas. The movie is slated to release on August 30.

