Telugu star Prabhas is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Saaho, which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. After back to back interviews and promotional events, Prabhas has recently opened up on rumours of him joining politics. Prabhas revealed that his uncle is in the same field and while he was 17, he was the MP of his village. Further, he added that, after so many years in the film industry, he is still not comfortable with all the departments and moving to politics is just not possible for him.

Further, he also responded to rumours of being in a relationship with Anushka Shetty. He said that both of them are good friends. Talking about Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho, not only the fans, both the lead stars, as well as the entire team, is much excited for the film as it will mark South debut for Shraddha and Hindi debut for Prabhas. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore with IMAX cameras.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Supreeth, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay in supporting role and will hit the silver screens on August 30.

In an interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she was much excited as well as nervous for the film as she had to learn Telugu. Though, the director appointed a coach for Shraddha Kapoor’s dialect, she practiced the dialogues day and night and also rehearsed in front of the director. She further said that Prabhas is a warm and welcoming person who made sure that the entire atmosphere on the sets is comfortable for the actors to perform.

