Saaho story: Saaho is the talk of the town since the teaser of the film out in 2017, the fans are now started predicting the story of Saaho. See what Prabhas fans are saying about the story of the film.

Saaho story: Saaho is a massive budget film that is going release on August 30, the film is in limelight for its action, stunts, and thrill. The film featured Bahubali star Prabhas and Baghi actor Shraddha Kapoor. After 2 years of Bahubali, Prabhas will slay the screens. The actor spends 2 years of his career in this mega-budget movie, the film increased the expectations of the audience and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film after this long patience.

The trailer of the film Saaho gave no clue about the plot of the film, it is all about action, thrill, love, and fight. So the audience has started assuming and giving their own plots. Fans are saying that Prabhas is going to perform a double role in the film, there were rumours that Shraddha will also play double role. Fans predict that at the beginning of the film there would be some huge robbery happened a then Prabhas will get back the money. Some are saying that Prabhas will be there behind the robbery.

Some people are giving it an angle of love story, the chemistry between Shraddha and Prabhas is also appreciated by the audience and that is why they are saying that there might be some love angle in the film that will lead to fight and destruction. The fans are saying that there will be a third person in the film who will harm Shraddha and to save his love Prabhas will make a phenomenal entry but so many fans denied with this mainstream story.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are sharing the stage for the first time, there are criticism as well as appreciation for both of them. Makers have too much pressure right now, the audience, especially Prabhas fans are expecting blockbuster come back of the actor. It will be interesting to watch how the director SS Rajmoli made this film unique in two years.

