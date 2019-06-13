Saaho teaser audience and celebrity reaction: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma starrer teaser is finally out! Let's take a look at what fans and celebrities feel about this action-filled teaser inside!

Saaho teaser audience and celebrity reaction: The teaser of the much-awaited film Saaho starring Prabas and Shraddha Kapoor is finally out! The movie will mark as Shraddha Kapoor’s debut film into the south industry and has been in making since a very long time.

Though the plot of the movie has been under wraps but according to various news portals, the movie is one masala entertainer with right doses of action, comedy, romance, and obviously drama. After starring in Baahubali the beginning and the conclusion, Prabhas will be returning to the silver screens after a gap of two years.

The movie Saaho has been exclusively shot in Dubai, Europe, Romania, and Mumbai. Apart from the two big celebrities Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor the movie will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

Watch the 1 minute 23 second teaser here:

The hashtag #saahoteaser #saahoteasertomorrow has been trending on twitter since yesterday! So let’s take a look at what fans feel about this action-filled teaser here:

The movie went on floors in June 2017 and will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The eta budget film soundtrack has been composed by none other than Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani in Telugu, Madhan Karky in Tamil, and Javed Akhtar in Hindi.

