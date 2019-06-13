Saaho: Prabhas is among the most talented stars who leave no stone unturned to impress his fans with his versatile roles in the films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Saaho. Recently, the makers of the film have released the first teaser in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Watch video:

Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Saaho with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. Saaho is an action thriller film which will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Recently, the makers of the film have released the first teaser of the much-awaited film which is creating a lot of buzz on the Internet. The teaser is a complete treat to the fans as it features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s effortless chemistry on-screen.

After the release of the teaser, the fans have gone crazy and are appreciating each and every segment of the teaser. The best thing about the teaser is it will not only cater Indian audience but it is a global entertainer as it features some international level action performances which are well sequenced and are directed by various action directors which include Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey and many more. Moreover, it will be shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films.

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by UV Creations and T-series. Saaho also marks as a debut for Shraddha Kapoor in Telugu film Industry. Moreover, the film will also clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s film Batla at the box office. The film also features Murali Sharma, Aditya Srivastava, Naveen Varma, Tinnu Anand, Sasha Chettri, Sivakrishna, Evelyn Sharma and Srabanti Chatterjee in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App