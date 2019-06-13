Saaho teaser review: Amid heightened anticipation, the makers of the upcoming film have released the teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Saaho. Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens on Independence Day, 2019.

Saaho teaser review: Fans can take a sigh of relief as the much-awaited teaser of Prabhas’s upcoming film Saaho is finally out. Released after Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 that introduced lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the official teaser of the film introduces the rest of the characters and gives a glimpse of the action-packed fun that is in store of the cinema-goers.

The one minute and 38-second teaser begin by showing brewing romance between Prabhas and Shraddha’s characters. It goes on to introduce other characters like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and many others.

Without divulging into too many details, the teaser amps up the excitement level for India’s most promising action-adventure film. Along with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor can also be seen performing action in the teaser. The VFX and editing in the film are top-notch and the action sequences will definitely a delight to watch on the big screen. In the teaser, Prabhas can also be seen trying his hand at comedy. After Baahobali, Prabhas will be seen in a completely different avatar in Saaho while Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree.

Helmed by Sujeeth, Saaho is bankrolled by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series. Slated to release in four languages, i.e Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film will hit the silver screens on Independence Day, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App