Saaho teaser to release on June 13: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas starrer will release worldwide on August 15, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers have announced its teaser release date which is on June 13, 2019. The movie will also star- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Srabanti Chatterjee, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and many more in pivotal Roles.

Saaho teaser to release on June 13: Prabhas is all set to return to the silver screens with Saaho this year on August 15, 2019. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared another poster from the film starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. In the red and black poster, Shraddha Kapoor is pointing a gun towards us and has released the date for teaser release as well. The teaser will release on June 13, 2019.

The action-packed masala entertainer Saaho apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Srabanti Chatterjee, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and many more in pivotal Roles.

The mega-budget film Sahoo is made on a Rs 300 crore rupees budget which includes VFX and has been exclusively shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. The movie went on floors in August 2017 and involves various action scenes for the film for which international stunt choreographer Kenny Bates was zeroed don upon.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s poster here:

The movie will have a multilingual release and release in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Take a look at the posters of the film here:

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will be produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The mega-budget multi starrer movie Saaho is slated to release this year on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App